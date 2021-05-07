Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

