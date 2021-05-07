Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

