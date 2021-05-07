Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.