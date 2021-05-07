Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 362,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after buying an additional 123,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

