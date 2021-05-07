Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.60. 28,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.