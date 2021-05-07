Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 42,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

