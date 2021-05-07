Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 17,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.