Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

VNTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 487,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

