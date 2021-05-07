Verasity (VRA) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $129.07 million and $27.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

