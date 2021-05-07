VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

