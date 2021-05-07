Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $47.51. Veritiv shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 6,543 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.