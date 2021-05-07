Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

