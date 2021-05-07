Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.