ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

VIAC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

