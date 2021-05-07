Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.34

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 5177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

