VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.90 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

