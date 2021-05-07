Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit