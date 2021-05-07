Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

