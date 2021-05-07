Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark upped their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

