Vigilare Wealth Management Has $662,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

