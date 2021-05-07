Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $739,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $389.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.86 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

