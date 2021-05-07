Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

