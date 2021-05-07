Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

