Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

May 7th, 2021

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 127,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,624,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.36 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

