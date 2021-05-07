Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

