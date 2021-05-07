Vista Outdoor Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

