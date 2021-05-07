Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). 1,749,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €231.14 and its 200-day moving average is €174.30.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit