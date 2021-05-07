Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). 1,749,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €231.14 and its 200-day moving average is €174.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

