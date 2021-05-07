Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

