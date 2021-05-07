VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VSEC. B. Riley began coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,193. VSE has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

