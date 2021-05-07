W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $458.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $463.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

