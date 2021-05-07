Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.77

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.77 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 107423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 220.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.