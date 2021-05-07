WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

