WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $41,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.