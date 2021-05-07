Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

