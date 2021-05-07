Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

