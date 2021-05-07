Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.65. 9,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $262.34. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $311.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

