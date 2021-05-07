Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.85-10.05 EPS.

Shares of WAT traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.84.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.