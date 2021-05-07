Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $300.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of W opened at $286.13 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

