We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 10,769 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock worth $1,812,273. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -509.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.