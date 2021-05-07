We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 3,064 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $256.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

