We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 4,651 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

