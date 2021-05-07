We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSVX stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

