We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $54.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.