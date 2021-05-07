We Are One Seven LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

