We Are One Seven LLC Invests $637,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

BLOK stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

