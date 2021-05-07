Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

