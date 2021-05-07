Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 155,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of -585.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

