Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,583 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

