Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,189. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

