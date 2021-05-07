Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,445. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03.

