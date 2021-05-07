Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

